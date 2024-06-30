Kamal Haasan Speaks About His Limited Screen Time In 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Kamal Haasan's performance in the Nag Ashwin directorial Kalki 2898 AD is being appreciated by critics and audiences alike. The veteran actor recently spoke about his limited screen time during a press event in Chennai. Haasan said, "In Kalki, I have played a small role that makes an appearance for a few minutes only. My real part in the film has only begun and I will have more to do in the second part. So, I watched this film as a fan and I was astonished."

We have been seeing many signifiers that Indian cinema is moving towards global entertainment, and Kalki 2898 AD is one among them. Nag Ashwin carefully handled the subject of mythology without any religious bias. Across the world, only Japan, China, and Greek civilizations can come close to the Indian heritage of storytelling. Ashwin has chosen stories from that and has executed it with a lot of patience by bringing everyone together," Kamal Haasan added.