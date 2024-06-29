ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Day 2: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Film Mints Rs 149 Cr

'Kalki 2898 AD' directed by Nag Ashwin, is currently running in theatres.

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone hit theatres on Thursday, 27 June. The dystopian sci-fi spectacle marked a historic opening collection of Rs 95.3 crore, surpassing the box office collection of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

As per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 54 crore on its Day 2 (Friday), bringing its total domestic box office collection to Rs 149.3 crore.

In continuation of the report, Kalki 2898 AD earned Rs 25.65 crore nett in Telugu, Rs 22.5 crore nett in Hindi, Rs 3.5 crore nett in Tamil, Rs 2 crore in Malayalam, and Rs 0.35 crore nett in Kannada.

Kalki 2898 AD is set in a post-apocalyptic world in 2898 AD. In addition to the leads, the film also stars Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles. It also features cameos of stars like Mrunal Thakur, Anna Ben, Vijay Devarakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and Brahmanandam.

