'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Day 1: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's Film Earns Rs 95 Cr

In continuation of the report, Kalki 2898 AD earned Rs 64.5 crore nett in Telugu, Rs 24 crore nett in Hindi, Rs 4 crore nett in Tamil, and Rs 2.2 crore in Malayalam. The film had an overall 85.15 percent Telugu occupancy on its Day 1 in theatres.

Kalki 2898 AD is set in a post-apocalyptic world in 2898 AD. In addition to the leads, the film also stars Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles. It also features cameos of stars like Mrunal Thakur, Anna Ben, Vijay Devarakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and Brahmanandam.

In their review of the film for The Quint, Pratikshya Mishra wrote, "Ashwin’s film is a film of ‘effort’ more than ‘effect’ – I see what the film is going for and, like I mentioned before, it’s an impressive feat. But this is a film made for the masses, that much is obvious and it is definitely a film made for the hoots and whistles from an impressed crowd. The crowd’s energy, then, would perhaps transfer to every viewer. ­­­­Perhaps the crowd around me just wasn’t that impressed and Kalki 2898 AD might’ve fared better in a different hall."