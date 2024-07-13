'Kalki 2898 AD' BO Day 16: Prabhas, Deepika Film Crosses Rs 1000Cr Worldwide

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Kalki 2898 AD is doing really well at the box office in the third week of its release. As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the Nag Ashwin directorial has crossed the Rs 1000-crore mark in its worldwide collections on its third Friday. Last year, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawaan and Pathaan crossed this milestone.
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the India collection of Kalki 2898 AD till now stands at Rs 548.75 crore. The science fiction mythological epic has raked in Rs 888.60 crore in 16 days worldwide.
Amitabh Bachchan took to social media on Saturday, 13 July, to celebrate this milestone.
As per reports, Kalki 2898 AD is expected to release on an OTT platform in the second week of September.
