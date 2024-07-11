'Kalki 2898 AD' Becomes Amitabh Bachchan's Highest Grossing Film

Kalki 2898 AD has been showing in theaters for two weeks. On its 14th day, it earned Rs 7.5 crore in India, bringing its total domestic earnings to Rs 536.75 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

After a sharp decline of more than 75% on its second Monday with earnings of Rs 10.4 crore, the film has continued to earn in single digits. From Tuesday to Wednesday, there was a drop of about 14% in its collections.