Kalki 2898 AD Advance Booking: Prabhas Film Mints $2.6 Million in North America

Advanced bookings for Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi film, Kalki 2898 AD, have opened in North America. The film, releasing on Thursday, has already sold over 77,000 tickets and made $2.6 million in sales in the country.
Prathyangira Cinemas, the distributor of the film in North America, wrote on X: “77,777+ tickets sold in North America. Prabhas is taking the box office by storm with audience flocking to see the Rebel Star in action in 3 more days.”
Sharing another poster of Prabhas from the film, they added, "RAMPAGE in TOP GEAR. Kalki 2898 AD's total North America pre-sales have crossed $2.6 million. Prabhas' performance is going to be wild in the coming days."
Nag’s Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal, and Disha Patani. Set in a dystopian future, the film follows the people of Kasi as they struggle for basic resources and await the Kalki avatar. It will be released in theatres on June 27.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)