In Pics: Deepika Padukone Attends 'Kalki 2898 AD' Pre-Release Event

Deepika Padukone shared a picture of her baby bump on Instagram ahead of the pre-release event for Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD.

Deepika Padukone posted a blurry, black-and-white photo of herself in a form-fitting dress with a back slit, paired with high heels and jewelry. She also shared pictures of herself holding her baby bump, with her hair in a messy ponytail, laughing as she was photographed. She captioned the post, "Okay enough…Now I’m hungry!"