'Kabzaa' Teaser: Kichcha Sudeepa-Upendra Starrer Promises Stunning Visuals

The release date for the film is yet to be released.

The teaser of director R Chandru’s Kannada film Kabzaa was released on Saturday. The film stars Upendra and Kichcha Sudeepa in leading roles. The film gives us a glimpse into the life of two people during the pre-independence era. Upendra and Kichcha seem to be on opposite sides of the spectrum in the narrative.

The teaser did not divulge much about the storyline of the film. But it did suggest that the story of the film would centre around a gangster. But more importantly the teaser showed us snippets of what the period-action film would look like. The teaser was replete with images of pre-independent India.

Kabzaa is all set to release in seven languages. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Kabir Duhan Singh, Jagapathi Babu, Boman Irani, Murali Sharma, M Kamaraj and Posani Krishna Murali. The film stars actor Shriya Saran as well. However, the release date of the film is yet to be confirmed.

