A report by Sacnilk.com stated that Jailer collected ₹52 crore gross on Thursday as per early estimates. The film minted ₹23 crore from Tamil Nadu, ₹11 crore from Karnataka, ₹5 crore from Kerala, ₹10 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and ₹3 crore from the other states.

The film features Malayalam actor Mohanlal and Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar in cameos. Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah, and Vinayakan are also part of the blockbuster film.

Helmed by Nelson, Jailer stars Rajinikanth as jailer ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel. The film follows the story of the protagonist as he tries to stop a gang of goons from freeing their leader from jail.