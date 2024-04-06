'Family Star' BO Day 1: Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda Film Earns Over Rs 5Cr

Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Family Star released in theatres on Friday, 5 April. The film managed to collect Rs 5.75 crore on its release date, as per a report by Sacnilk. The report stated, "Family Star earned around 5.75 Cr India net on its first day for all languages." Sharing the occupancy rate of the shows, the Sacnilk report added, "Family Star had an overall 38.45% Telugu Occupancy on Friday, April 5, 2024."
Before the release of the movie, Vijay dedicated a post to his real-life family star, his father Deverakonda Govardhan Rao.
The actor wrote in his caption, "My hero. My Star. Life is full of highs and lows and I do not know what it holds in store. But I work everyday to make you proud and happy. I love you my Superstar. We made Family Star to celebrate the stars in our lives, sharing with you a little flashback of the man who I made this movie for. I dedicate this movie to every Man/Woman/Boy/Girl fighting for their family. Lots of love, Your man. Vijay."
Family Star is written and directed by Parasuram.
