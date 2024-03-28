ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Family Star Trailer: Vijay Deverakonda & Mrunal Thakur Star In a Family Drama

Vijay Deverakonda & Mrunal Thakur team up for a family drama in the trailer of Family Star.

Family Star, directed by Parasuram Petla’s stars actor Vijay Deverakonda in a family drama and romantic comedy. The trailer, unveiled on Thursday, shows Vijay’s family sharing a good rapport with one of their neighbours, played by Mrunal Thakur.

Produced by Dil Raju, the film is scheduled to release on April 5.

The trailer begins with Vijay’s character appealing to God not to remove anything from his life, even if nothing actually happens in his life. He is shown as a family man shouldering responsibilities. It is then that he meets Mrunal Thakur. However, misunderstandings become the crux of the story and as the couple try to circumvent it they are unable to look beyond their immediate troubles and the problems take a turn for the worse.

The director-actor duo had previously worked in the blockbuster Geetha Govindam. Rohini Hattangadi, Abhinaya and Vasuki Anand are also part of the cast.

