Dhanush's 'D51' Titled 'Kubera'; Film's First Motion Poster Unveiled

'Kubera' also stars Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh.

The makers of Dhanush's upcoming film, Kubera (previously titled D51), unveiled the actor's first look on YouTube on Friday, 8 March. The motion poster opens with a massive painting of the Hindu deities Shiva and Paravati. As the camera pans out, we see Dhanush, who looks unrecognisable in a shabby beard and messy hairdo.

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Kubera boasts an ensemble cast including Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh. The film is jointly produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao.

As per reports, Kubera is Dhanush's 51st film as a lead actor. The shoot for the film reportedly began with a pooja ceremony earlier this year. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

