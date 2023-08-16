'Devara': Jr NTR Reveals Saif Ali Khan's First Look As 'Bhaira' on His Birthday

On Saif Ali Khan's 53rd birthday, on 16 August, the makers of his upcoming film, Devara, dropped the actor's first look poster from the film. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the film also stars Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.
In his first look as Bhaira, Saif looks intense in his rustic avatar. The actor can be seen sporting a beard and curly hair in the poster.
Sharing the poster with his fans on X (formerly known as Twitter), Jr NTR wrote, "Bhaira, Happy birthday Saif sir! #Devara."
Have a look at Saif's first look from Devara here:
Devara, which is the second collaboration between Jr NTR and Koratala after the 2016 film Janatha Garage, also marks both Saif and Janhvi's Telugu debut.
According to several reports, Devara features Jr NTR in a double role as the father and the son.
Have a look at the RRR star's first look from the film here:
Devara is slated for its theatrical release on 5 April 2024.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)