'Devara': Jr NTR Reveals Saif Ali Khan's First Look As 'Bhaira' on His Birthday

On Saif Ali Khan's 53rd birthday, on 16 August, the makers of his upcoming film, Devara, dropped the actor's first look poster from the film. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the film also stars Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.

In his first look as Bhaira, Saif looks intense in his rustic avatar. The actor can be seen sporting a beard and curly hair in the poster.