Pushpa 2: The Rule Teaser: Allu Arjun Makes a Thrilling Comeback as Pushpa

The teaser for 'Pushpa: The Rule', directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, has been released on his birthday.

The much-awaited teaser for Pushpa: The Rule, also known as Pushpa 2, has been unveiled. Directed by Sukumar, the teaser was released on Allu Arjun's birthday. Reprising his role as Pushpa Raj, Allu Arjun introduces a fresh twist to his character that promises to captivate audiences.

Take a look at the teaser:

Allu Arjun shared the teaser on X and wrote, “I thank each and everyone of you for the birthday wishes! My heart is full of gratitude. Please take this teaser as my way of saying thank you!"

In addition to Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2 also stars Rashmika Mandanna, who is returning as Srivalli, ready to ignite the screens once more with her chemistry alongside Allu Arjun. Fahadh Faasil is also making a comeback as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

