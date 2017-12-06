Why Shashi Kapoor the Producer Is a Bigger Deal than the Actor

Kalyug, directed by Shyam Benegal again, was a retelling of the Mahabharata set in the modern day as a conflict between two business rivals.. It won the Filmfare Award for the Best Film.

The coming-of-age of a young man who wants to be a fighter pilot, Vijeta, produced by Shashi Kapoor featured his son Kunal Kapoor, Rekha and Kapoor himself. Directed by Govind Nihalani, Vijeta picked up 3 Filmfare Awards.

Utsav, released in 1984, starring Rekha, was a film produced by Kapoor based on the 2nd century BC play Mrichakatika. It won 1 National Award and 2 Filmfare Awards.

Kapoor then went on to mount the ambitious Ajooba - a fantasy film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor. The big budget film was produced in collaboration with Russia. However, Ajooba bombed at the box-office and reportedly devastated Shashi Kapoor. It was the last film he ever produced.