Chughtai’s ‘Lihaaf’ Goes Avant-Garde And I Loved It

The story is less about a tantalising lesbian relationship and more about sexual abuse. This is a nuance that has often got lost in Chughtai’s frenzied description of the lihaaf every night, and the fact that she wrote about quivering female orgasms in the 20th century – even elliptically. The young trio of Tricycle Productions manage to put their finger precisely on the central nerve of the story. While no judgement is made on the relationship between the two women, young Ismat’s experience of abuse remains the play’s pivot.

In the last scene, Sharma stands quietly, like stone, in the dark at the center of the stage. In front, stand Ismat’s parents at the ends of a faint V-shaped spotlight continuously try to speak to her about her time at Begum Jaan’s haveli. As the lights become dimmer, Ismat’s loss of innocence becomes clearer – and then, fade to black.

(This story was first published on 5 April 2017. It has been reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark Ismat Chughtai’s birth anniversary.)