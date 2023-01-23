SaReGaMaPa L’il Champs 2022 Season 9: Jetshen Lama Is the Winner; Know Details
SaReGaMaPa L’il Champs 2022 Season 9: The grand finale episode took place on Sunday, 22 January 2023.
Zee TV's most popular singing reality show for kids SaReGaMaPa L'il Champs 2022 Season 9 finished its blockbuster grand finale episode with the top 6 finalists. Jetshen Lama was announced the winner of SaReGaMaPa L'il Champs Season 9. His fans are delighted to see him bag the trophy in the final episode.
SaReGaMaPa L'il Champs completed its ninth season in 2022-23. It is one of the most popular shows in the country. People wait for a new season to begin every year so they can see new talents. SaReGaMaPa L'il Champs 2022 Season 9 officially started on 15 October 2022.
Now, the grand finale of this season is finally over and we have a winner.
SaReGaMaPa L’il Champs 2022 Season 9: Grand Finale Details
The SaReGaMaPa L'il Champs 2022 Season 9 grand finale episode took place on Sunday, 22 January 2023. The episode aired from 9:00 PM onwards, as per the date and time announced earlier.
Fans of the show watched the entire episode eagerly to see who bags the winner title this season. Jetshen Lama, who grew extremely popular this season because of her exceptional singing talent, won the winning title.
The singing show for kids was judged by Anu Malik, Neeti Mohan, and Shankar Mahadevan. Many Bollywood actors such as Jackie Shroff, Satish Kaushik, Rakul Preet, etc, attended the final episode.
It is important to note that the winner of SaReGaMaPa L'il Champs Season 9 got a trophy and prize money of Rs 10 lakhs. She also received some other gifts at the end of the show.
SaReGaMaPa L’il Champs 2022 Season 9: List of Winners
Here is the complete list of winners of SaReGaMaPa L'il Champs 2022 Season 9 that you must note down:
Winner Name: Jetshen Dohna Lama
1st Runner-up Name: Harsh Sikandar
2nd Runner-up Name: Dnyaneshwari Gadage
4th Place: Atanu Mishra
5th Place: Atharva Bakshi
6th Place: Rafa Yeasmin
