‘Ramayan’ Rerun Garners Over 190 Million Viewers for Doordarshan

With the coronavirus lockdown extended till 3 May, binge-watching our old favourite TV serials seems to be the new trend as Doordarshan grabs the top spot in the TRP ratings chart, the second week in a row. The TV channel recently re-telecast an over three-decade-old TV series based on Hindu mythology – Ramayan – garnering 170 million viewers in four episodes last week.

Doordarshan is currently also telecasting old favourites like Shaktimaan, Shirman Shrimati, Chanakya, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Buniyaad, Alif Laila and Upanishad Ganga.