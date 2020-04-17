‘Ramayan’ Rerun Garners Over 190 Million Viewers for Doordarshan
With the coronavirus lockdown extended till 3 May, binge-watching our old favourite TV serials seems to be the new trend as Doordarshan grabs the top spot in the TRP ratings chart, the second week in a row. The TV channel recently re-telecast an over three-decade-old TV series based on Hindu mythology – Ramayan – garnering 170 million viewers in four episodes last week.
Doordarshan is currently also telecasting old favourites like Shaktimaan, Shirman Shrimati, Chanakya, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Buniyaad, Alif Laila and Upanishad Ganga.
|Rank
|TV channels
|Impression
|1
|DD National
|1910505
|2
|Dangal
|1036516
|3
|SONY SAB
|898119
|4
|Big Magic
|704763
|5
|DD Bharati
|518914
|6
|Sony Entertainment Television
|431661
|7
|Colors
|301512
|8
|STAR Plus
|287104
|9
|STAR Utsav
|257027
|10
|Zee TV
|239546
The broadcaster recently also launched its fourth free to air entertainment TV Channel named DD Retro, which will exclusively showcase old classic serials of DD National. Here is where you check out the satellite frequency and channel number of DD Retro on various D2H platforms.
