‘Ramayan’ Rerun Garners Over 190 Million Viewers for Doordarshan
Image used for representational purposes only.
Image used for representational purposes only.(Photo Courtesy: Doordarshan)

‘Ramayan’ Rerun Garners Over 190 Million Viewers for Doordarshan

The Quint
Entertainment

With the coronavirus lockdown extended till 3 May, binge-watching our old favourite TV serials seems to be the new trend as Doordarshan grabs the top spot in the TRP ratings chart, the second week in a row. The TV channel recently re-telecast an over three-decade-old TV series based on Hindu mythology – Ramayan – garnering 170 million viewers in four episodes last week.

Doordarshan is currently also telecasting old favourites like Shaktimaan, Shirman Shrimati, Chanakya, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Buniyaad, Alif Laila and Upanishad Ganga.

RankTV channelsImpression
1DD National1910505
2Dangal1036516
3SONY SAB898119
4Big Magic704763
5DD Bharati518914
6Sony Entertainment Television431661
7Colors301512
8STAR Plus287104
9STAR Utsav257027
10Zee TV239546

The broadcaster recently also launched its fourth free to air entertainment TV Channel named DD Retro, which will exclusively showcase old classic serials of DD National. Here is where you check out the satellite frequency and channel number of DD Retro on various D2H platforms.

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)

Follow our Entertainment section for more stories.

Loading...