Doordarshan Launches DD Retro: Find Channel Number, Frequency
Craving some classic nostalgic Indian serials during the lockdown? India’s Public Service Broadcaster Prasar Bharati on Monday, 13 April, launched its fourth free to air entertainment TV Channel named DD Retro, which will showcase old classic serials of DD National.
Earlier, taking into consideration the nationwide lockdown, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, on public demand, announced the return of the late 80's shows Ramayan and Mahabharat.
This list of the TV serials of DD Retro includes Ramayan, Mahabharat, Shaktimaan, Sankat Mochan Hanuman, Chanakya, and many more.
Check out below the satellite frequency and channel number of DD Retro on various D2H platforms.
DD Retro TV Serial List/ Timings
|Serial Name
|Timings
|Upanishad Ganga
|Mon-Fri at 9:00 AM
|Mahabharat
|Mon-Fri at 8:00 PM
|Chanakya
|Mon-Fri at 9:00 PM
|Ramayan
|We will update soon
|Sankat Mochan Hanuman
|We will update soon
|Shaktimaan
|We will update soon
|Dekh Bhai Dekh
|We will update soon
|Buniyad
|We will update soon
DD Retro Channel Number
The DD Retro channel is currently available only on DD Free Dish. It will be made available on private dish networks such as Dish TV, Airtel Digital TV, Tata Sky, Videocon D2H, GTPL, Hathway Cable, DEN, etc.
|TV Network
|Channel Number
|DD Retro channel number on Free Dish
|Channel no. 003
|DD Retro channel number on Dish TV
|We will update it soon
|DD Retro channel number on Airtel Digital
|We will update it soon
|DD Retro channel number on Tata Sky
|We will update it soon
|DD Retro channel number on Sun Direct
|Channel no. 350
|DD Retro channel number on Fastway Cable
|Channel no. 37
DD Retro Satellite Frequency For DD Free Dish
|Channel Name
|DD Retro
|Channel No.
|3
|Satellite Name
|GSAT-15
|Satellite Longitude
|93.5° E
|LNB Frequency
|09750-10600 MHz
|TP Frequency (Transponder)
|11090 MHz
|Polarization
|Vertical
|Symbol Rate
|29500 Ksps
|22K
|OFF
FAQs Related to DD Retro Channel
What is the channel number of DD Retro?
DD Retro is available on DD Free Dish on channel number 003.
What is the satellite frequency of DD Retro channel?
Satellite Name GSAT-15
Satellite Longitude 93.5° E
LNB Frequency 09750-10600 MHz
TP Frequency (Transponder) 11090 MHz
Polarization Vertical
Symbol Rate 29500 Ksps
22K OFF
