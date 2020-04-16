Doordarshan Launches DD Retro: Find Channel Number, Frequency

Craving some classic nostalgic Indian serials during the lockdown? India’s Public Service Broadcaster Prasar Bharati on Monday, 13 April, launched its fourth free to air entertainment TV Channel named DD Retro, which will showcase old classic serials of DD National.

Earlier, taking into consideration the nationwide lockdown, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, on public demand, announced the return of the late 80's shows Ramayan and Mahabharat.

This list of the TV serials of DD Retro includes Ramayan, Mahabharat, Shaktimaan, Sankat Mochan Hanuman, Chanakya, and many more.

Check out below the satellite frequency and channel number of DD Retro on various D2H platforms.