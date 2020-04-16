Doordarshan Launches DD Retro: Find Channel Number, Frequency
Check when and where to watch late 80’s shows Ramayan and Mahabharat on Doordarshan’s new DD Retro channel.
Check when and where to watch late 80's shows Ramayan and Mahabharat on Doordarshan's new DD Retro channel.

Doordarshan Launches DD Retro: Find Channel Number, Frequency

The Quint
India

Craving some classic nostalgic Indian serials during the lockdown? India’s Public Service Broadcaster Prasar Bharati on Monday, 13 April, launched its fourth free to air entertainment TV Channel named DD Retro, which will showcase old classic serials of DD National.

Earlier, taking into consideration the nationwide lockdown, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, on public demand, announced the return of the late 80's shows Ramayan and Mahabharat.

This list of the TV serials of DD Retro includes Ramayan, Mahabharat, Shaktimaan, Sankat Mochan Hanuman, Chanakya, and many more.

Check out below the satellite frequency and channel number of DD Retro on various D2H platforms.

DD Retro TV Serial List/ Timings

Serial NameTimings
Upanishad GangaMon-Fri at 9:00 AM
MahabharatMon-Fri at 8:00 PM
ChanakyaMon-Fri at 9:00 PM
RamayanWe will update soon
Sankat Mochan HanumanWe will update soon
ShaktimaanWe will update soon
Dekh Bhai DekhWe will update soon
BuniyadWe will update soon

DD Retro Channel Number

The DD Retro channel is currently available only on DD Free Dish. It will be made available on private dish networks such as Dish TV, Airtel Digital TV, Tata Sky, Videocon D2H, GTPL, Hathway Cable, DEN, etc.

TV NetworkChannel Number
DD Retro channel number on Free DishChannel no. 003
DD Retro channel number on Dish TVWe will update it soon
DD Retro channel number on Airtel DigitalWe will update it soon
DD Retro channel number on Tata SkyWe will update it soon
DD Retro channel number on Sun DirectChannel no. 350
DD Retro channel number on Fastway CableChannel no. 37
DD Retro Satellite Frequency For DD Free Dish

Channel NameDD Retro
Channel No.3
Satellite NameGSAT-15
Satellite Longitude93.5° E
LNB Frequency09750-10600 MHz
TP Frequency (Transponder)11090 MHz
PolarizationVertical
Symbol Rate29500 Ksps
22KOFF

FAQs Related to DD Retro Channel

What is the channel number of DD Retro?

DD Retro is available on DD Free Dish on channel number 003.

What is the satellite frequency of DD Retro channel?

Satellite Name GSAT-15
Satellite Longitude 93.5° E
LNB Frequency 09750-10600 MHz
TP Frequency (Transponder) 11090 MHz
Polarization Vertical
Symbol Rate 29500 Ksps
22K OFF

