Nambi Narayanan: The Scientist Who Wasn’t a Spy

In 1994, a false case turned his life around. Narayanan and another scientist, D Sasikumaran, were charged with leaking vital defence secrets to two alleged Maldivian intelligence officers, Mariam Rasheeda and Fauzia Hassan who had alleged links with Pakistan. Defence officials said the secrets pertained to highly confidential "flight test data" from experiments with rocket and satellite launches.



Narayanan was arrested and spent 50 days in jail. He had claimed that he was asked to make false accusations against the top brass of ISRO and when he refused to comply, he was tortured until he collapsed and had to be hospitalised. He had also alleged that ISRO did not support him in the matter.

Later, federal detectives said there was no evidence of any confidential documents being stolen from the space agency and and an internal investigation by ISRO proved that no drawings of the cryogenic engines were missing.

The charges against him were dismissed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April 1996. The Kerala government had tried to reopen it and dragged in the Supreme Court, which finally dismissed the case in 1998.