Rap to Love Songs: Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Best Numbers on His B’day
Honey Singh began his journey in the music industry as a recording artist and later went on to produce and sing Punjabi songs while his family moved to Delhi from Punjab. The Punjabi singer brought an Indian side of rap songs to Bollywood and has been one of the key contributors to the current trend of rap songs that have become a must for all movies in India. The Punjabi rapper, singer and music producer has a fan following that has stood by him through thick and thin, and his songs continue to be the best party numbers that can change the mood instantly.
On his 37th birthday, we bring a compilation of 7 of his most popular songs from his albums as well as Bollywood films.
Well, many don't know that Honey Singh is not the singer's real name, but an on-screen one. His birth name is Hirdesh Singh. He learned music at the Trinity School in United Kingdom.
Blue eyes will make you GROOVE!
The original version of the very famous song which we later got to listen in Ki & Ka.
Who says Honey Singh doesn’t sing love songs
Honey Singh borrowed the term “Yo-Yo” from his African American friends. Yo Yo is a slang used which translated to Your Own. Honey Singh liked this term as it gave his fans a feeling of belonging to the pop star. So the name, Yo Yo Honey Singh literally translates to ‘Aapka Apna Honey Singh.’
Breaking stereotypes through raps? YES!
Honey Singh at his soulful best.
And that’s what a COMEBACK is like.
