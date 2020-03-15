Rap to Love Songs: Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Best Numbers on His B’day

Honey Singh began his journey in the music industry as a recording artist and later went on to produce and sing Punjabi songs while his family moved to Delhi from Punjab. The Punjabi singer brought an Indian side of rap songs to Bollywood and has been one of the key contributors to the current trend of rap songs that have become a must for all movies in India. The Punjabi rapper, singer and music producer has a fan following that has stood by him through thick and thin, and his songs continue to be the best party numbers that can change the mood instantly.

On his 37th birthday, we bring a compilation of 7 of his most popular songs from his albums as well as Bollywood films.