Vishal, Rekha Bhardwaj Release New Single 'Dhoop Aane Do'

Filmmaker and musician Vishal Bharadwaj launched his own music label titled VB Music and has released the first single under the banner. Titled Dhoop Aane Do, the single has been penned by Gulzar and sung by Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj.

The lyrics talk about the positivity in current situations and the stills in the video show the impact of the pandemic on the underprivileged sections of the society.

Watch the video here: