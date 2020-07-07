Vishal, Rekha Bhardwaj Release New Single 'Dhoop Aane Do'
This is the first song of their new music label VB Music.
Filmmaker and musician Vishal Bharadwaj launched his own music label titled VB Music and has released the first single under the banner. Titled Dhoop Aane Do, the single has been penned by Gulzar and sung by Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj.
The lyrics talk about the positivity in current situations and the stills in the video show the impact of the pandemic on the underprivileged sections of the society.
Watch the video here:
Earlier, he had posted a video announcing VB Music and tweeted, “If music be the food of love, play on, give me excess of it. Bringing your way VB Music, soulfully yours. Stay tuned for more updates @vbmusiclabel@rekha_bhardwaj."
He said in the video in Hindi, “I have often said I became a filmmaker so I can keep the music composer in me alive. But films have their own restrictions - situations, characters, stories, etc. For past many years, I often wondered how to bring those songs to you that are difficult to incorporate in films. The songs that do not seek money, fame or validation, those that cannot be weighed. The songs that possess gatherings."
"The songs that achieve their aim in their mere singing. I want to share such music with you through my music label. I will try to share at least one song of my own every month through this label.”Vishal Bhardwaj
