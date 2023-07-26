ADVERTISEMENT
Veteran Punjabi Singer Surinder Shinda Passes Away at 64

Surinder Shinda had been on a ventilator for many days before his death.

Veteran Punjabi Singer Surinder Shinda Passes Away at 64
Veteran Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda, alias Surinder Pal Dhammi, passed away on Wednesday, 26 July. He was 64. As per reports, Surinder was undergoing treatment at Ludhiana's DMC hospital.

The news of his demise was first confirmed by a hospital official. The veteran singer had been on a ventilator for many days before his death.

As per an India Today report, a statement given by Surinder's son states that he was rushed to the hospital on 11 July following sudden health issues. The singer complained of stomach aches just a few days before his hospitalisation and had to undergo surgery. He later contracted an infection and was moved to the DMC Hospital.

Surinder, who hailed from Ludhiana's Choti Ayali village, is survived by his son, Maninder Shinda.

The singer was well-known for his work in Punjabi films like Putt Jattan De and Ucha Dar Babe Nanak Da.

Topics:  Surinder Shinda 

