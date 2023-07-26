Veteran Punjabi Singer Surinder Shinda Passes Away at 64

As per an India Today report, a statement given by Surinder's son states that he was rushed to the hospital on 11 July following sudden health issues. The singer complained of stomach aches just a few days before his hospitalisation and had to undergo surgery. He later contracted an infection and was moved to the DMC Hospital.

Surinder, who hailed from Ludhiana's Choti Ayali village, is survived by his son, Maninder Shinda.

The singer was well-known for his work in Punjabi films like Putt Jattan De and Ucha Dar Babe Nanak Da.