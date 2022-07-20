Singer Zubeen Garg Airlifted to Guwahati For Hospitalization Post Head Injury

Popular playback singer Zubeen Garg was airlifted to Guwahati for hospitalisation following a head injury on Wednesday morning, 20 July. The musician had reportedly fallen in the washroom of Manohari Resort in Dibrugarh on 19 July, where he was staying, as per a report by the NDTV.

The musician has received several stiches on his head but his vital parameters are in a stable condition now.