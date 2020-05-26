Salman Khan has been releasing a film of his on Eid every year for quite some time. However, because of the coronavirus outbreak the tradition came to an unexpected halt. But Salman made sure that his fans are not disappointed. So late on Monday, he dropped a song specially curated for the festival.Along with the video that was released on Twitter, the actor also had a message for his fans. “Maine aap subb ke liye kuch banaya hai, dekh ke batana kaisa laga… Aap subb ko eid mubarakh … #BhaiBhai (I have made something for all of you. Let me know how do you like it)”, Khan wrote.Salman Khan’s ‘Being Haangryy’- A Bid To Help Needy With RationTitled Bhai Bhai, the song, sung by Salman, puts forth the message of unity and brotherhood. Salman is seen telling people to respect all religions and nurture a feeling of love towards each other. The actor also adds that instead of fighting with each other, fight against unemployment and for education.Composed by music composer duo Sajid and Wajid and penned by Danish Sabri along with Salman, the song seems to be shot at his Panvel farmhouse where he has been residing with his friends and family.The Dabangg actor wished his fans on Eid and said that a lot of us are blessed with the strength to deal with the pandemic this year. “Since we couldn’t release our film on this Eid, I have worked on a very special song for all my wonderful fans. It is called ‘Bhai Bhai’ as it celebrates the spirit of brotherhood and unity. Eid is the best day to release this as it is also the festival that brings people close to each other. I hope people enjoy the song as much as I did while making it for them”, Salman added.Salman has utilising his lockdown by churning out music videos. Earlier, he released two songs, Pyaar Karona and Tere Bina, both sung by him.Salman, Jacqueline Romance at His Panvel Farmhouse in ‘Tere Bina’ We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.