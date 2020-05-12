Salman Khan has released the song ‘Tere Bina’ featuring him and Jacqueline Fernandez. Shot completely at his Panvel farmhouse, the romantic track has been sung by him, composed by Ajay Bhatia with lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed.The track shows the two enjoying horseback rides and romantic moments amongst lush greenery and a beautiful landscape. Salman and Jacqueline also go on long drives, take dips in the pool, and paint. The music video ends with Salman waking up and finding a little girl in place of Jacqueline, perhaps their daughter.Watch the song here:Sharing the song on Twitter, Salman wrote, “Maine yeh gaana banaya, gaya, shoot kiya aur post kiya aap ke liye, ab aap bhi yeh gaana suno, gaao, aur aap ke swag mai shoot karo ghar pe, post karo, share karo, tag karo n enjoy karo...”Earlier, in an Instagram live chat with Waluscha D’Souza, Salman revealed that the song was shot over four days and is his ‘cheapest production’ till date.“Gaana mere zehen mein tha (I already had the song in mind), so I thought of releasing it at this time,” he said. Salman added that has learnt a lot while shooting during the lockdown. “It’s a learning experience that three people can very easily shoot a song. We didn’t need any make-up artist, hairstylist,” he said. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.