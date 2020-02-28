Jukebox: The Best of Ravindra Jain on His Birth Anniversary

Born with a visual impairment and a meticulous voice, Ravindra Jain, a composer, musician and a singer, never failed to leave his audience in awe. Born in Aligarh, on 26 February 1944, he recorded his first song for All India Radio at a very young age. He made his Bollywood debut as a composer for the film Lori which never got released. His first Bollywood film as a lyricist and a musician was Kaanch and Heera in 1972.

Jain would later go on to give us super hits like ‘Dil To Hai Dil’ from Muqaddar ka Sikandar, ‘Yaara O Yaara’ from Ram Teri Ganga Maili, and ‘Tera Mera Saath Rahe’ from Saudagar. He has also composed music of other hit Bollywood films like Chor Machaye Shor, Chitchor, Geet Gaata Chal, Fakira, Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se, Paheli, Do Jasoos, Pati Patni Aur Woh and more.