Jukebox: The Best of Ravindra Jain on His Birth Anniversary
Born with a visual impairment and a meticulous voice, Ravindra Jain, a composer, musician and a singer, never failed to leave his audience in awe. Born in Aligarh, on 26 February 1944, he recorded his first song for All India Radio at a very young age. He made his Bollywood debut as a composer for the film Lori which never got released. His first Bollywood film as a lyricist and a musician was Kaanch and Heera in 1972.
Jain would later go on to give us super hits like ‘Dil To Hai Dil’ from Muqaddar ka Sikandar, ‘Yaara O Yaara’ from Ram Teri Ganga Maili, and ‘Tera Mera Saath Rahe’ from Saudagar. He has also composed music of other hit Bollywood films like Chor Machaye Shor, Chitchor, Geet Gaata Chal, Fakira, Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se, Paheli, Do Jasoos, Pati Patni Aur Woh and more.
Besides composing and producing music for films, Jain also worked on TV shows like Shri Krishna, Alif Laila, Jai Ganga Maiya, Shree Brahma Vishnu Mahesh, Sai Baba, and Maha Kavya Mahabharat.
He has also written many bhajans and ghazals which also received massive appreciation from the audience. Suffering from lifelong blindness to creating his musical era, Ravindra Jain never failed to stay in style with his flowy hair and jazzy pairs of sunglasses.
Remembering Ravindra Sahab on his birth anniversary, here’s a jukebox of some of his best creations.
(This story was first published on 28 February 2020 on the occasion of Ravindra Jain’s birth anniversary)
