B’day Jukebox: OP Nayyar Was Indian Cinema’s Melodious Maverick

OP Nayyar was the film industry’s only music composer who made it to the top without having any of his melodies sung by Lata Mangeshkar. His timeless classics and immortal melodies have been, and still are, an integral part of our lives. On the maestro’s birth anniversary, we’ve put together a jukebox of his most popular numbers. We bet that each one of these will take you back to a personal memory. Sing along, nothing less would do.