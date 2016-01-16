B’day Jukebox: OP Nayyar Was Indian Cinema’s Melodious Maverick
On the music director’s birth anniversary, tune in to some of his best numbers.
OP Nayyar was the film industry’s only music composer who made it to the top without having any of his melodies sung by Lata Mangeshkar. His timeless classics and immortal melodies have been, and still are, an integral part of our lives. On the maestro’s birth anniversary, we’ve put together a jukebox of his most popular numbers. We bet that each one of these will take you back to a personal memory. Sing along, nothing less would do.
(This story is from The Quint’s archives and is being republished to mark OP Nayyar’s birth anniversary.)
