Urdu Poet Munawwar Rana Booked for His Comments on Paris Attacks

After the FIR was registered against him Rana continued to stand by statements. He told news-agency ANI that he was anticipating an FIR. “I am not scared by a minor sub-inspector registering an FIR against me.” He reiterated that while killing people is bad, making such cartoons is worse.



Rana has been booked under sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 298 (uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person), 505 1B (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility) of the IPC, along with sections of the Information Technology Act.