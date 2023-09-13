MTV VMAs 2023 Winners List: Taylor Swift Bags Awards in Four Major Categories

MTV’s Video Music Awards (VMA) were held at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey, on 12 September.
The awards ceremony honoured the biggest names in the music industry in the Top 40 arena. Taylor Swift led this year's nominations with eight nods for her song 'Anti-Hero' and took home four major awards. SZA's 'Kill Bill' received six nominations, and Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' received three nods in major categories at the VMAs.
Here's the full list of winners:
Video of the Year
Doja Cat - 'Attention'
Miley Cyrus - 'Flowers'
Nicki Minaj - 'Super Freaky Girl'
Olivia Rodrigo - 'Vampire'
Sam Smith and Kim Petras - 'Unholy'
SZA - 'Kill Bill'
Taylor Swift - 'Anti-Hero' (Winner)
Best New Artist
GloRilla
Ice Spice (Winner)
Kaliii
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp
Best Direction
Doja Cat - 'Attention' (dir Tanu Muño)
Drake - 'Falling Back' (dir Director X)
Kendrick Lamar - 'Count Me Out' (dir Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar)
Megan Thee Stallion - 'Her' (dir Colin Tilley)
Sam Smith and Kim Petras - Unholy (dir Floria Sigismondi)
SZA - 'Kill Bill' (dir Christian Breslauer)
Taylor Swift - 'Anti-Hero' (dir Taylor Swift) (Winner)
Best Collaboration
David Guetta and Bebe Rexha - 'I’m Good' (Blue)
Post Malone and Doja Cat - 'I Like You' (A Happier Song)
Diddy Featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti and Yung Miami - 'Gotta Move On'
Karol G and Shakira - 'TQG' (Winner)
Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy - 'Creepin’ (Remix)
Rema and Selena Gomez - 'Calm Down'
Best Hip-Hop
Diddy Featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti and Yung Miami - 'Gotta Move On'
DJ Khaled Featuring Drake and Lil Baby - 'Staying Alive'
Glorilla and Cardi B - 'Tomorrow 2'
Lil Uzi Vert - 'Just Wanna Rock'
Lil Wayne Featuring Swizz Beatz and DMX - 'Kant Nobody'
Metro Boomin Featuring Future - 'Superhero (Heroes and Villains)'
Nicki Minaj - 'Super Freaky Girl' (Winner)
Best Afrobeats
Ayra Starr - 'Rush'
Burna Boy - 'It’s Plenty'
Davido ft Musa Keys - 'Unavailable'
Fireboy DML and Asake - 'Bandana'
Libianca - 'People'
Rema and Selena Gomez - 'Calm Down' (Winner)
Wizkid Featuring Ayra Starr - '2 Sugar'
Best Latin
Anitta - 'Funk Rave' (Winner)
Bad Bunny - 'Where She Goes'
Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma - 'Ella Baila Sola'
Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny - 'Un X100to'
Karol G and Shakira - 'TQG'
Rosalía - 'Despechá'
Shakira - 'Acróstico'
Best R&B
Alicia Keys Featuring Lucky Daye - 'Stay'
Chlöe Featuring Chris Brown - 'How Does It Feel'
Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy - 'Creepin’ (Remix)'
SZA - 'Shirt' (Winner)
Toosii - 'Favorite Song'
Yung Bleu and Nicki Minaj - 'Love in the Way'
Song of the Year
Miley Cyrus - 'Flowers'
Olivia Rodrigo - 'Vampire'
Rema and Selena Gomez - 'Calm Down'
Sam Smith and Kim Petras - 'Unholy'
Steve Lacy - 'Bad Habit'
SZA - 'Kill Bill'
Taylor Swift - 'Anti-Hero' (Winner)
Best K-Pop
Aespa - 'Girls'
Blackpink - 'Pink Venom'
Fiffty Fifty - 'Cupid'
Seventeen - 'Super'
Stray Kids - 'S-Class' (Winner)
Tomorrow X Together - 'Sugar Rush Ride'
Best Pop
Demi Lovato - 'Swine'
Dua Lipa - 'Dance the Night'
Ed Sheeran - 'Eyes Closed'
Miley Cyrus - 'Flowers'
Olivia Rodrigo - 'Vampire'
P!nk - 'Trustfall'
Taylor Swift - 'Anti-Hero' (Winner)
Video for Good
Alicia Keys - 'If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)'
Bad Bunny - 'El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente'
Demi Lovato - 'Swine'
Dove Cameron - 'Breakfast' (Winner)
Imagine Dragons - 'Crushed'
Maluma - 'La Reina'
Push Performance of the Year
August 2022: Saucy Santana - 'Booty'
September 2022: Stephen Sanchez - 'Until I Found You'
October 2022: Jvke - 'Golden Hour'
November 2022: Flo Milli - 'Conceited'
December 2022: Reneé Rapp - 'Colorado'
January 2023: Sam Ryder - 'All the Way Over'
February 2023: Armani White - 'Goated'
March 2023: Fletcher - 'Becky’s So Hot'
April 2023: Tomorrow X Together - Sugar Rush Ride (Winner)
May 2023: Ice Spice – 'Princess Diana'
June 2023: Flo – 'Losing You'
July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith - 'That Part'
