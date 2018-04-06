Jukebox: Hum & Laugh Along With These Jeetendra-Sridevi Numbers

Jeetendra was one of Bollywood’s reigning superstars over four decades - from the 1960s to the 90s - with over 200 films to his name. Famous as the “Jumping Jack of Bollywood”, Jeetendra was more feted for his dance skills than his histrionic talent, though he did deliver when given a chance in rare films like Parichay, Khushboo and Kinara.

Along with several other leading ladies, Jeetendra had an enduring on-screen chemistry with the late Sridevi, with whom he starred in many Telugu remakes. Think Himmatwala, Tohfa, and Aulad. Looking back, these films may not quite meet contemporary standards of entertainment on several counts, but back in their day, they were superhits.

As the actor turns 78 today (7 April), tune into some of the famous songs of the Jeetendra-Sridevi jodi.