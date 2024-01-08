Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone Fly High In 'Heer Aasmani' From 'Fighter'

The next song, 'Heer Aasmani', has been released by the makers of Siddharth Anand's upcoming aerial action movie Fighter, following the release of 'Sher Khul Gaye' and 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch'. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone play the key roles, while Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Anil Kapoor make up the ensemble cast. An ode to air force pilots is Heer Aasmani.
Siddharth Anand shares, "Heer Aasmani is a track that's dedicated to the special squad of Air Dragons coming together. The song showcases the crew bonding, both during briefing and training sessions as well as during their downtime. The theme of Heer Aasmani is an air force pilot expressing their unconditional love for the skies, their passion; a love so pure that it is almost unfathomable to those on the ground."
In the video, Hrithik and Deepika take off into the sky. While the rest of the characters are later seen having fun with the crew. The song gives us a glimpse into the world of Fighter.
The song is composed by Vishal-Sheykhar, sung by B Praak, and written by Kumaar.
Fighter marks Deepika's first collaboration with Hrithik. The film is slated to have a theatrical release on 25 January, 2024.
