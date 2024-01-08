Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone Fly High In 'Heer Aasmani' From 'Fighter'

Siddharth Anand shares, "Heer Aasmani is a track that's dedicated to the special squad of Air Dragons coming together. The song showcases the crew bonding, both during briefing and training sessions as well as during their downtime. The theme of Heer Aasmani is an air force pilot expressing their unconditional love for the skies, their passion; a love so pure that it is almost unfathomable to those on the ground."

In the video, Hrithik and Deepika take off into the sky. While the rest of the characters are later seen having fun with the crew. The song gives us a glimpse into the world of Fighter.