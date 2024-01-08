Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone Fly High In 'Heer Aasmani' From 'Fighter'

The third song from Siddharth Anand's aerial action film Fighter is an ode to air force pilots.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Music
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The next song, 'Heer Aasmani', has been released by the makers of Siddharth Anand's upcoming aerial action movie Fighter, following the release of 'Sher Khul Gaye' and 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch'. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone play the key roles, while Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Anil Kapoor make up the ensemble cast. An ode to air force pilots is Heer Aasmani.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Siddharth Anand shares, "Heer Aasmani is a track that's dedicated to the special squad of Air Dragons coming together. The song showcases the crew bonding, both during briefing and training sessions as well as during their downtime. The theme of Heer Aasmani is an air force pilot expressing their unconditional love for the skies, their passion; a love so pure that it is almost unfathomable to those on the ground."

In the video, Hrithik and Deepika take off into the sky. While the rest of the characters are later seen having fun with the crew. The song gives us a glimpse into the world of Fighter.

;

The song is composed by Vishal-Sheykhar, sung by B Praak, and written by Kumaar.

Fighter marks Deepika's first collaboration with Hrithik. The film is slated to have a theatrical release on 25 January, 2024.

Also Read

Pati Or Press, Nobody Can Mess With Deepika Padukone

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and music

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×