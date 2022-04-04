Grammys 2022: Arooj Aftab Wins Best Global Music Performance for 'Mohabbat'

Pakistani composer Arooj Aftab won her first Grammy for her rendition of 'Mohabbat'. Arooj took home the prize for Best Global Music Performance.

“I think I’m gonna faint. Wow thank you so much. I feel like this category in and of itself has been so insane,” Aftab said in her acceptance speech. “Burna Boy, Wizkid, Femi Kuti, Angélique Kidjo—should this be called Best World Music Performance? I feel like it should be called ‘yacht party category.’ But, anyway, thank you so much to everyone who helped me make this record, all my incredible collaborators, for following me and making this music I made about everything that broke me and put me back together. Thank you for listening to it and making it yours.”