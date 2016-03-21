Journey From Being the Tawaaif of Faizabad to Begum Akhtar

The camera then moves to a palace in Faizabad, slowly taking in the grandeur of the place, before zeroing in on the grandson of a royal patron of the singer who recounts how the singer insisted on returning the land his grandfather had gifted her.

And then the camera withdraws from the palace, going backwards and out of its grand sphere… you now have the voice of the singer herself, from a radio recording narrating how she ran away from her first teacher who would insist on teaching her at three in the morning.

A mere child, she preferred to be out in the open, under the mango trees, amongst the birds and the bees. Through this brilliant juxtaposition of two sequences Dandriyal shows what little Bibi had to undergo to become the much-loved tawaaif of Faizabad.