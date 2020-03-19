Bigg Boss 13’s Asim & Himanshi in New Single ‘Kalla Sohna Nai’

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s music video ‘Kalla Sohna Nahi’ released on Thursday. Sung by Neha Kakkar, the song shows Asim teasing Himanshi constantly, to which she replied by singing the song.

The video shows her scared about riding a camel, while he enjoys teasing her about it. In another bit, she gets jealous of other couples but Asim wins her heart again. Shot in Chandigarh, the song is recreation of a Punjabi song by the same name. Watch the song here: