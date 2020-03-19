Bigg Boss 13’s Asim & Himanshi in New Single ‘Kalla Sohna Nai’
Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s music video ‘Kalla Sohna Nahi’ released on Thursday. Sung by Neha Kakkar, the song shows Asim teasing Himanshi constantly, to which she replied by singing the song.
The video shows her scared about riding a camel, while he enjoys teasing her about it. In another bit, she gets jealous of other couples but Asim wins her heart again. Shot in Chandigarh, the song is recreation of a Punjabi song by the same name. Watch the song here:
Asim had another song released recently, in which he is seen with Jacqueline Fernandez. A Holi-themed remix of the song ‘Mere Angne Mein’ from Amitabh Bachchan’s 1981 film Laawaris, the song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Neha Kakkar and Raja Hasan.
The music video was directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. Set against a vibrant, colourful backdrop, it follows a time-travelling man, played by Asim, from 1,400 AD to present day. Jacqueline looked beautiful decked in jewellery and dressed as an ancient princess.
Asim and Himanshi continue getting a lot of love from their fans. He had even proposed to her on Bigg Boss 13 and introduced her to his family after the finale. Asim’s brother Umar, recently confirmed that they are in a relationship and he had no objections to it. When asked if he is against this alliance given that he had unfriended Himanshi on social media Umar said it was a misunderstanding.
