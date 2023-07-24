Alia-Ranveer Dance Their Heart Out In New 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' Song

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani new song, 'Dhindhora Baje Re', was released on 24 July. It shows Alia Bhatt looking gorgeous in a red saree while Ranveer Singh turns heads in a red anarkali and churidaar, dancing their heart out.
The film also has a party track called 'What Jhumka and two romantic songs, 'Tum Kya Mile' and 'Ve Kamleya' which released recently.
Take a look at their most recent energetic dance number here:
Helmed by Karan Johar the film revolves around the complexities of family dynamics. Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan are also part of the film other than Alia and Ranveer.
Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani will mark Johar's comeback on the big screen after a seven-year hiatus. The filmmaker's last directorial project was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)