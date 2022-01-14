Review: ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ Is Pulpy, Thrilling, and Delicious

Complete with musical montages, filmy sequences as homages to a genre that’s making a mainstream space, romancing by the riverside, dangerous liaisons with sun-kissed faces and kohl-lined eyes, guns and roses galore, this show has it all and way more.

Pulp is truly my kind of fiction (shoutout to Tarantino who would be, I am sure, delighted to watch this). A hinterland setting, characters we know so well by now, the violence we could yawn at but, it is all made even more exciting, more inviting, more lived-in than before.

The show feels in parts like a dirty poem a vulgar comedian tells on stage, where he tells a rhyme and the words he uses are block and prissy but we all laugh because we know what he wanted to say and he didn’t have to but we thought it anyway. It’s genius. A toxic tale of cat and mouse, a love (lust) story that resembles a game of chess. This is where Haseen Dillruba had, perhaps, wanted to land.