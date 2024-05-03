‘Women of My Billion’ Review: What the Women Are Saying and Why We Must Listen

Pragya Prasoon Singh, an acid-attack survivor herself, is now working to support other acid-attack survivors. Retired Indian Army doctor Sangeeta Tiwari and Neha Rai both talk about their abusive marriages and their journeys since then.

Is it a technically sound documentary? Probably not. The background score is, far too often, distracting. Ironically, silence would have been a powerful tool (viz a viz the score) when it comes to a telling as earnest as this. But WOMB is an example of substance being more important than anything else, especially in this format. When the women speak to Bakshi or right into the camera, to a wider audience, you can’t help but listen.