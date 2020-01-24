All Dance and No Story Makes ‘Street Dancer 3D’ a Complete Bore

Now the deal is, that for these individual dance forms to come together as a coherent whole we need some story, something to bind it together. And this is where the film develops two left feet. From flamboyant dialogues to melodrama we are spared nothing. The plight of illegal immigrants is introduced. A turbaned Aparshakti Khurrana appears with a bunch of starry-eyed desis for whom the London bubble has burst too soon. Led by Inayat, the dancers too soften as the film progresses. All this while the fierce battle for winning looms large. The prestigious dance competition is on. After a lot of dialogues and guilt-ridden heartbreaks things fall into place. The regular formula is employed here too. In one of the most insightful sequences in the film a character loudly exclaims “yeh kya ho raha hai?” This really hits - because for two-and-a-half hours this is exactly what we are trying to find out with the 3-D glasses perched on our noses .

We wake up in the last 20 minutes when the music reaches a crescendo and the dance routine has a lot of verve. But what’s the point? We have seen it all isnt it? And the way it unfolds here, we know well before the interval what’s going to happen. The biggest grouse though remains that they ignored Nora Fatehi completely.

Our rating: 1 quint out of five