Review: Parvathy’s ‘Varthamanam’ Is Amateurish and Forgettable

Ever since the regional office of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in Kerala had denied permission of screening to Malayalam film Varthamanam, it’s been even more of an anticipated film. It had all the right ingredients to interest a highly politically involved audience. Topical, stellar star cast, and presumably taboo content. Well, it could have been so much, but the delivery falls terribly short.

Varthamanam can mean many things - a conversation / daily news / the present. However, the execution of a film with such a nuanced title is quite amateurish and shoddy.

Directed by Sidhartha Siva, the movie narrates the journey of a Malayalee girl, played by Parvathy Thiruvothu, who goes to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in New Delhi from Kozhikode to research a freedom fighter. Right from the start, it tries hard to be many things all at once… and fails. The conversation in the opening scene in the cab, is stilted and the comedy falls flat, and you know right then, it’s not going to be a comfortable ride.

One can’t really blame the actors for it. The script by Aryadan Shoukath tries to pack in virtually every political situation that is happening in the country into this one film - a veritable checklist of all current news items, resulting in an unwieldy mess. From targeting student leaders by branding them as anti-nationals to discrimination against Dalit students in higher education to absolute control of freedom of professors to lynching in the name of cow slaughter to moral policing to religious student groups to censorship of artistic expression in campuses to political thuggery in universities… it’s a confusing collage of incidents spanning assorted govt abuse. As a result, Varthamanam doesn’t explore any single theme in detail. Even the political dialogues just skim the surface and are nothing we all have not exchanged over drinks and dinner.