'Toaster' Review: Rajkummar Rao's Confused Comedy Wastes a Great Premise

Toaster—the confused new comedy on Netflix from debut director Vivek Daschaudhary and the first film from actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's new production house, Kampa Films—wastes a great premise.

Meet Ramakant (Rajkummar is never NOT a joy to watch in a comedy) who's a terrifyingly, debilitatingly cheap. I'm talking 'argues for a six-rupee refund on his phone bill' level kanjoos.

His way of being includes taking his wife to the local gurdwara for langar to celebrate their wedding anniversary, and sneaking toast from his neighbour every morning to save himself from having to pay for breakfast. That, or attending local political rallies or religious processions for the free food.