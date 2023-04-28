'The Song of Scorpions' Review: Irrfan’s Swansong Bites but Falls Short of a Sting

The theme of ‘poison’ is ever present in Singh’s film; how poison can be both venom and anti-venom depending on the handler.

Irrfan, as always, gives such a powerful performance that even the simplest of changes in his expression convey the meaning they must. The seasoned actor takes the meaning of Scarface’s “The eyes, they never lie!” to a whole other level. When his eyes must portray grief, they do and when they must display menace, they do.

Other than slipping out of her accent a bit in the first half, Farahani’s act as Nooran is a revelation. When Nooran decides to take back agency of her life, Farahani’s body language changes ever so subtly and it’s this finesse that adds to the film’s soul. There is however, one glaring issue – the way the film deals with sexual assault is two-fold.