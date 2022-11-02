‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ Review: Fawad Khan-starrer Is a Terrific Ride

It was perhaps 15 years ago when I was visiting my maternal grandmother in Lahore. One cold evening my father came back from the markets, excited. Held in his hand was a pirated copy of an old Pakistani film called Maula Jatt. My father proclaimed that this was one of his favourite films, even though he was born in Calcutta and could barely understand the Punjabi spoken in the film.

That was the first time I saw bits and pieces of the film which I would later see in completion. Even back then the film’s tone, its villain and its dialogues left a lasting impression. Released in 1979, this was to Pakistani film fans what Sholay was perhaps to Indians. It is no surprise that at some places the background score for the villain Noori Natt, played by a deliciously evil Mustafa Qureshi, resembles that of the score from when Amjad Khan’s Gabbar Singh is introduced on screen.