Maula Jatt Producer on How The Film's Success Affects Pakistan Film Industry

Filmmaker Bilal Lashari reimagined the cult classic Maula Jatt for a new and vast audience with his 2022 release of The Legend of Maula Jatt and the film took the world by storm.

With film industries across the world taking a hit during the pandemic and with the advent of OTT, what does the success of a film like The Legend of Maula Jatt mean?

Producer Nadeem Mandviwalla reveals that the makers were skeptical about the film’s international reception, “After watching the movie, I believed this picture is going to become the biggest in the (Pakistani film) industry. We were a little bit skeptical of the international market, but we believed that if that barrier was broken, it would resonate with the Pakistani and Punjabi diaspora.”