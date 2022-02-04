Review: 'The Great Indian Murder' Is an Engaging, Rewarding Crime Drama

The Great Indian Murder is detailed, nuanced and dense. It is like a thick book, 900 pages long, all written in small font. Imagine Game Of Thrones or Lord of The Rings detailing, with The Irishman like slow burner and under belly universe. On first look you know this is typical of the Tigmanshu Dhulia universe of things - memorable dialogues, raw, almost dusty, not very stylised visuals and colours and Shakespearean level ensemble casts, multiple subplots, stories and theatrical entries and exits. There is violence, crime, family drama and larger than life characters in the hinterland - all things we now know and especially associate with Dhulia. This show is no surprise in its space and context but in a space that feels done to death of small town Indian crime dramas and thrillers, it is enjoyable in its mystery and detailing. It is raw, crude and almost vulgar. It is unfiltered, figuratively and literally.

The women are treated worse than dirt, there are merely objects and punching bags. They’re kicked around, sold in the market like fruits and vegetables, slapped, kicked and raped at the drop of a hat and even murdered, sometimes all this just for kicks. There are now a dime a dozen shows and films in this universe, ranging from Gangs of Wasseypur to Mirzapur, from Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein to Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster. Gurgaon, Ab Tak Chhappan, Shootout at Lokhandwala and Wadala - the list of crime thrillers is endless but, be warned before you watch this, that the gender violence is particularly heartless in this one. Dhulia does a wonderful job at exposing the brutality which is still very much a reality towards women in this country and in this world. I don’t usually believe in trigger warnings and think that those should be reserved for special circumstances and I do think this is one of those. If, especially as a woman, you have experiences to do with violence and abuse that you struggle with, proceed with caution and viewer discretion is recommended.