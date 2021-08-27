The Empire Review: An Engaging Story of Family & the Casualty That is War

The show is not history, not a documentary and is far from a lot of what had probably happened. Like the book, it is historical fiction and deeply rooted in not only a time gone by, but in a time and people that existed this way only in our imagination. There will, of course, be comparisons to Bhansali or Game of Thrones but that is, I feel, equal parts necessary and unnecessary. A piece of art, while existing in a comparative framework, also exists as an individual artistic expression. I don’t see the Americans comparing their bromance films with Dil Chahta Hai or their war and slavery films with a Lagaan, Uri or even Border. For those wanting to watch something that will replicate the magic, scale and quality of Game of Thrones can skip this one, because it is not a show of that stature but it is something else in itself and one should or could watch it for that.

The first thing that hits you is the breathtaking visuals. Barring the sometimes tacky VFX of the palaces, castles and buildings, the actual sets and some special effects are beautiful.