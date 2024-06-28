'The Bear' S3 Review: Like Carmy, the Show Is Trying To Beat Its Own Success

Let's get this out of the way – The Bear is still the finest television out there and some of the episodes in season 3 still have that near-magical veneer over there. The feeling of watching pure cinema happen on screen and one of them is the episode directed by Edibiri which shifts the lens to one of the show's most interesting characters – Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas).

It's episodes like that that remind you of what the show does best – dissecting its characters to their very bones and sometimes practically putting them in an arena to hash it out.