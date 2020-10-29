Review: All Style and No Substance Makes ‘Taish’ a Dull Watch

Taish takes you to the world of the rich and successful, the NRI experience laced with dark, sinister secrets and morally ambiguous relationships. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar and written by him along with Anjali Nair, Kartik Iyer and Gunjit Chopra, one wonders if either knows the world attempting to be created here. Beautiful production design, scenic European locations and consistently heavy music can only offer so much. Even the Punjabi dialogues, poetic and music to my ears, can’t save the dullness.

Taish shows us the two kinds of quintessential Punjabi families in England - the Southall gangsters who speak theth Punjabi, where the women always cover their heads and wear salwar kameez while the men of the house engage in violent and criminal activities and the other is the “refined” lot that exclusively speaks English, doctors and lawyers with historic wealth, liberated women with drinks in their hands and a choice in the matter of whom they go to bed with, with people who rarely go by their real names anyway.