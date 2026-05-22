'System' Review: A Promising Courtroom Drama Undone by Generic Twists

A privileged rookie lawyer teams up with a court stenographer to fight cases and seek justice for the underprivileged. System follows Neha Rajvansh (Sonakshi Sinha), a sincere but inexperienced public defender who has a lot to prove to live up to her name. Her father, Ravi Rajvansh (a functional Ashutosh Gowariker), is a hotshot advocate known for representing the wealthy and well-connected.

To earn her place at his side, he expects her to grind it out as a ‘sarkari vakil’ and gives her a target: win 10 cases.

To get there, Neha finds an unlikely ally in court stenographer Sarika Rawat (an excellent Jyotika).