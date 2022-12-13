'In Shows, You Have to Leave the Viewers Wanting for More': Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari
Faadu is a romance-drama web series directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari which is currently streaming on SonyLIV. The show stars Pavail Gulati and Saiyami Kher in lead roles. Ashwiny, Pavail, Saiyami and actor Abhilash Thapliyal spoke to The Quint about their experience working in the project.
Ashwiny opened up about the differences between helming a show and film, she said:
I do feel that when you are telling a story for a theatrical or for a two-and-a-half-hour feature film, it is about the lesser number of characters and a lot of other things that are involved - it would be the songs and the interval point, depending on which platform. But if you are working on a web series, we are dealing with a whole lot of characters and their graphs.Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Director
Pavail Gulati also opened up about how his characters from the series is different from his other characters, he said:
I honestly did not think that I could play such a character or someone would even offer it to me. Every creator or every actor is put in a box sometimes. It's not easy to envision that this person can also play something else. So I think that was the biggest challenge.Pavail Gulati, Actor
Saiyami also shared her love for Ashwiny's other projects while Abhilash spoke about his experience working in the series.
